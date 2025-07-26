Zara and Mike Tindall capture dramatic Aussie scenes

Zara and Mike toast 14th anniversary with Aussie adventure

Zara and Mike Tindall soaked up the electric atmosphere in Melbourne as they cheered on the British and Irish Lions to a nail-biting 29-26 victory over Australia with just 23 seconds left on the clock.

The royal couple marked the thrilling moment with a celebratory selfie, capturing their excitement before the game kicked off at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The dramatic win was the perfect finale to Zara and Mike’s whirlwind trip Down Under, where they also celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary in style.

But the sporting action was just one highlight of their trip. The royal couple also enjoyed their very first visit to the stunning Hamilton Island, despite having travelled to Australia many times before.

Former rugby star Mike gave fans a glimpse into their holiday via Instagram, describing the experience as “amazing.”

One unforgettable moment came as the pair ventured out onto the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park for the first time an outing Mike called “unreal.”

“It’s our first time being out on the water in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park too, and it really was unreal,” he shared. “Queensland definitely has it all.”

Reflecting on the trip, Mike added: “Made some incredible memories. What an unforgettable way to spend some downtime.”