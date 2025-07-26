Meghan Markle quiet move exposes key detail in Prince Harry, King peace talks

Meghan Markle seemed to have fanned flames of a new theory as peace talks take place between Prince Harry and his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

Despite leaving the royal family in 2020 with her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex has picked up a few key traits of her in-laws to send pointed messages without making actual statements.

The As Ever founder marked her return to social media at the beginning of this year and has remained fairly active on her Instagram page. Meanwhile, she also keeps her followers updated with her business ventures while also made sneaky comebacks at the royals.

However, recently, there has been radio silence on her personal page and her business page is also merely sharing fan reviews of the products. Now, experts believe that this silence is deliberately done as Prince Harry makes effort for a truce between Buckingham Palace and Montecito.

“Meghan’s silence on Instagram is therefore curious” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk. “It must, however, be linked to tactics.”

A ‘secret peace summit’ was held earlier this month between the top aides of Sussexes and the King. Photos of the casual meeting were published in the Mail on Sunday but the content remains undisclosed. Sources believe that it is a “step in the right direction”.

Fitzwilliams added, “If they did leak it (the meeting), something I would personally bet on though without proof, it has had the intended effect of dominating coverage of royal events, with many commentators encouraging ‘reconciliation’. Hence the lack of posts as they would draw no attention.”