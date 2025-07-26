Princess Charlotte inspires Lady Kitty Spencer’s royal style

Diana’s niece takes fashion cues from Princess Charlotte

Princess Diana’s niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is soaking up the sun on a picturesque summer getaway with her adorable toddler daughter, Athena and it’s the two-year-old’s wardrobe that’s turning heads.

The proud mum has been sharing sweet snapshots of their holiday, and fans can’t help but notice that little Athena’s style is already rivaling the royals.

In one charming photo posted on Saturday, she was seen in a frilled floral dress that instantly drew comparisons to the one Princess Charlotte wore during her Wimbledon debut in 2023.

That year, Charlotte made headlines as she took her seat in the Royal Box alongside Prince William, Princess Kate, and big brother Prince George and she did it in impeccable style.

Now, it seems young Athena is taking a page out of her royal cousin’s fashion book, serving up major mini style icon energy of her own.

Back in 2023, Charlotte charmed royal watchers at Wimbledon in an adorable blue flutter-sleeved dress by Spanish brand Friki.

It struck the perfect balance between formal and fuss-free, a summer staple fit for a princess.

And now, Kitty’s daughter Athena appears to be channeling that same polished charm in her own frilled floral frock, raising eyebrows and smiles over the family resemblance in fashion flair.

Like her mother, Princess Kate, she has become a trendsetter in her own right. Every time she steps out in a new outfit, it’s almost guaranteed to spark a shopping frenzy.

When she turned six, the royal family released a stunning birthday portrait and Charlotte’s floral Rachel Riley dress stole the show.

Priced at £59, the puff-sleeved, button front beauty quickly became the fastest-selling item in the brand’s history.