Palace issues update as Princess Anne, Prince William ‘feud’ makes headlines

Princess Anne, who is known as the hardest working member of the royal family, is also famous for her no-nonsense attitude even if it is towards the future king of the British throne.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess Royal will be taking on an important royal engagement on Saturday as Prince William jets off to Switzerland.

King Charles’s sister will be visiting the Royal Ocean Racing Club on the occasion of its Centenary at the Parade, Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Anne, who was named patron of the club recently, will be officially starting the race. The royal will have her finger on the button to send the competitors on their way for the 695-mile race to Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, France. She will also start the Admiral’s Cup class.

Meanwhile, Prince William is travelling to Basel in Switzerland to cheer on the Lionesses as they face Spain in the Woman’s Euros final on Sunday.

The Palace had given an apt send off to the future king on Friday as the Band of the Grenadier Guards played a rendition of Three Lions, the nation’s unofficial footballing anthem.

The update comes as there have been reports of tensions between the aunt and nephew over royal duties. In a report published by The Sunday Times, sources shared that Anne would like to see William take on more “bread-and-butter” royal engagements in his rotation.

“She’s still doing most of the investitures [at Windsor] even though William lives there. It annoys her,” a source told the outlet.

King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince William are currently the ones who can host these ceremonies.