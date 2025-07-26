Kate Middleton's shocking admission shakes Prince William's world

Kate Middleton's huge update on her health was a brave move, but it rocked Prince William's world at once.

The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis and treatment back in March 2024. It was a huge update for the royal family and Princess Catherine's fans worldwide.

She's now cancer-free, yet the royal has to adjust and carefully manage her return to public life. William and Kate might be quietly preparing for their future roles as king and queen, but not all is good in their paradise.

The future queen's recent admission and update on her health shook Prince William's world. Kate revealed she can no longer 'function normally' after difficult cancer battle.

A royal insider claimed: "Prince William was upset and broken after Kate's shocking admission about her health, feeling helpless as his sweetheart was suffering in silence."

During a recent visit to Colchester Hospital, Kate made emotional aftermath of her cancer treatment, describing this chapter of her life as "really, really difficult."

Kate is no longer under active medical supervision, but the 43-year-old admitted that she can not "function normally at home as [she] perhaps once used to."

"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism through treatment. Treatment's done, then it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal,' but actually [that's not the case]," she said.

She emphasised the importance of having support during this phase of recovery: "[Having] someone to help talk you through that, show you and guide you through that sort of phase that comes after treatment … is really valuable."

Kate acknowledged that healing doesn't happen overnight, noting that finding a "new normal … takes time. It's a roller coaster, it's not smooth, like you expect it to be. But the reality is, you go through hard times."

Despite the good news, she revealed that the road to recovery wasn't immediate, adding: "I remain focused on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust."

