Earl Charles Spencer promises fans 'a meet and greet soon' in sweet post

Earl Charles Spencer has delighted fans by revealing heartwarming details about the newest member of Althorp House.

The younger brother of the late Princess Diana recently shared an adorable photo on social media, introducing his brand-new puppy.

'The new puppy already seems perfectly at home,' Charles wrote in his latest post.

The post featured a charming picture of the Charles gently holding the pup in his arms, with the little one looking completely at ease.

In an exciting update, Charles also hinted that fans might get to meet the furry newcomer soon. 'Come and see her, soon,' the Charles replied to an excited comment from Australian cricketer Darren Lehmann.

It comes after Charles stunned royal fans by embracing a heartwarming trend that's recently gained popularity among members of the Royal Family-adding a furry new friend of the household.

Alongside the image, he kept the caption simple and direct: 'New pup.'

The puppy looked full of energy, with its tongue hanging out playfully and floppy ear perked up, clearly ready for some fun. While the name and gender of the pup remain a mystery, the post was warmly received by followers.

To note, Earl Charles is uncle to Prince William and Prince Harry.