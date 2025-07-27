Meghan Markle gets second chance at multimillion deal after Netflix blow

Meghan Markle is seemingly back at the negotiations table as her multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix is set to expire in few weeks.

It was previously reported that the lucrative contract between the Sussexes and the streaming giant will not be renewed once it expires in September as the numbers did not particularly sit well with the bosses.

Moreover, the executives were also “mildly infuriated by Meghan making her As Ever brand a priority” and they felt that “they’ve got all they can from the couple”.

In a fresh update, the Mail on Sunday revealed that a new agreement is in the works, although the offer may not be as big as last time.

“Make no mistake – a deal is being worked through as we speak,” the insider close to Netflix told the outlet.

The Duchess of Sussex released the first season of With Love, Meghan, which garnered 5.3 million views in the first half of this year even though critics described it as ‘bland’ and ‘forgettable’.

Although, the source added that “if you’re in the top third of Netflix, you’re getting another deal”. Hence, the second season of the show will be the first one to air under the renewed agreement and it is due for release this autumn.

Meanwhile, the finer details are strictly under wraps. They added that when both sides are talking about a “commercial negotiation” they are legally not allowed to talk about it.

“Netflix is a listed company so they can’t say anything or confirm officially yet that a new deal is happening, but that deal is not dead. Netflix are an equity partner in As Ever, so they were unlikely to drop Meghan,” the source explained.

“It serves them to promote her and her lifestyle brand via the With Love, Meghan show. It would be like punching yourself in the face not to sign a new deal.”