Prince William lifts Lionesses' spirit ahead of Spain final

Prince William has shared an uplifting message of encouragement for the Lionesses as they gear up to face Spain in the Women's Euros final on Sunday.

The Prince of Wales expressed immense pride in their journey so far and urged them to give on final push to claim victory.

'Good luck to the Lioness tomorrow,' William wrote in his message.

He continued: 'The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks!'

William concluded with: 'We are all cheering you on!'

The future king signed off simply with, 'W,' indicting the message came directly from him.

On Sunday evening, England's women will take on reigning world champions Spain-a rematch of the 2023 Women's World Cup final.

William is expected to attend the match in Basel, Switzerland, to personally cheer on the Lionesses.

Kensington Palace has not yet confirmed whether Princess Kate, along with their children-Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis-or any other members of the Royal Family will be present at St Jakob Park for the match.