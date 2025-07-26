Meghan Markle deals with big blow after Harry returns to King Charles

Meghan Markle suffered a major setback after Prince Harry returned to his father, King Charles, for peace talks.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex recently sat down with her friend Emma Grede for her podcast show.

During the conversation about her brand As Ever and other career moves, Meghan seemingly taken a swipe at the royal family after the host asked her if she would like to change public perspective about her what it would be.

In response, the former working royal said, "Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth," which was seen as a dig at royals.

Meghan added, "Of course, I’ve gone through those chapters and do a lot of self-work. I go, ‘What’s the why?’ It’s happening for a reason. My dear friend, Serena, said to me, ‘A lie can’t live forever.’ Eight years is a long time, but it’s not forever."

Speaking of the Duchess's comment, PR expert Renae Smith dubbed her move "cringe."

In an interview with Express, she said, "They [Harry and Meghan] were dropped by Spotify, and yes, Meghan bounced back with another podcast. But that recent one with The Other Woman [Emma Grede]? Cringe."

"It’s been the joke of the month. Even if her own podcasting is a bit different, it just proves how out of touch she feels to anyone who isn’t already a fan and questions her podcasting skills," the expert stated.