Queen Camilla stuns in all white look for royal day at the races

Queen Camilla brought her signature elegance to Ascot this afternoon, turning heads in a chic off-white outfit as she arrived solo for the annual King George Racing Weekend.

The 78-year-old royal embraced a classic monochrome look, stepping out in a tailored, long-sleeved dress paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Ever prepared, she carried a neutral-toned umbrella in case of a summer downpour. With her signature bouncy blonde hair and natural makeup at the Berkshire event.

Though King Charles was not by her side for this outing, it’s been a packed week of engagements for the Queen Consort.

Just days ago, she joined the monarch at the Sandringham Flower Show, where she shared a lighthearted moment with a royal superfan sporting a tattoo of her cypher and revealed with a laugh that even one of her police officers has inked it too.

Held on the grounds of the royal family’s Norfolk estate, the beloved annual event saw the royal couple tour stalls, admire blooming displays, and greet hundreds of well-wishers.

Phil Smith from Northampton, gave the Queen quite the surprise when he pulled up his shorts to reveal a fresh tattoo of her royal cypher.

“It bloody hurt,” he joked, prompting Camilla to burst out laughing. Always quick with a quip, she turned to one of her police protection officers and grinned, “Look, he’s got one too!”

Mr. Smith later shared that he’s been writing to her since before her marriage to King Charles, admiring her for years.

“I thought she was great,” he said, adding that she often replied to his letters.