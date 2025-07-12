John Goodman finally speaks about his on-set injury while working with Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, John Goodman to collaborate in 'The Revenant' director's new film

John Goodman suffered a major accident while working on a film with Tom Cruise.

The injury sidelined him from the movie set for nearly two months. He even had to undergo an emergency surgery in March.

While detailing his accident, “I was wearing stocking feet, like I had been for the last week and a half.”

“I was passing Tom, and my legs just went on the floor, and I came up parallel to the ground and landed on my hip”, he added.

The 73-year-old actor even tried to get back up, but he couldn’t.

“I tried to get back up, and when I couldn’t do that, I started fearing the worst. I didn’t know I had fractured it until we got X-rays.”

He further explained The Hollywood Reporter, “Unfortunately, I was down for about a month there where I couldn’t do anything, and it was driving me nuts.”

Goodman is currently busy working on an untitled film with the Mission: Impossible star.

The film is being directed by The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

IMDb described the new movie to be an action-adventure comedy based on the most powerful man in the world, who tries to redeem himself as humanity's saviour after causing a disaster.