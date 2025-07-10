Palace issues update as King Charles marks new reign with first visit to Kent

King Charles made his first visit to Kent on Thursday since ascending to the throne in 2022, highlighting the county's stunning coastline, volunteers and historic towns.

The royal family shared photos of the the monarch on their official Instagram account, updating fans and followers on the 76-year-old's historic visit to the Kent coast, where he was was warmly welcomed by volunteers.

The Palace wrote in a statement: "Turning to the Our volunteers proudly welcomed King Charles III to @rnli_walmer Lifeboat Station today, marking His Majesty’s first official engagement since becoming our Patron last year."

The statement continued: "The King was welcomed by volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, Denis Brophy MBE. Denis has volunteered with us since 1967, and he had the privilege of introducing His Majesty to other dedicated RNLI volunteers, including Launch Authority and Mechanic, Tony Evans, and Helm, Andy Howland.

"In recognition of 70 years of unwavering service, Walmer Boathouse Manager and former Head Launcher and Crew, Les Coe, had the opportunity to meet His Majesty."