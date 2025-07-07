Fans react to Zendaya getting puppy love in Budapest

Zendaya in Budapest

Zendaya had an adorable moment with a fan’s dog while out and about in Budapest, and the internet can’t get enough of it.

In a sweet video shared online, the 28-year-old actress stopped to greet a group of people sitting along a sidewalk. As she leaned down to say hello to one of their dogs, the excited pup jumped up and kissed her right on the mouth.

Zendaya laughed and smiled at the unexpected but cute gesture, gently petting the dog afterward.

Another nearby pup watched on as the moment unfolded. The video quickly caught attention online, with the user who shared it captioning the clip, “Now everyone wanna kiss her.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with admiration for the star.

“She’s sooo adorable,” one wrote, while another gushed, “ZENDAYAAAAAAA MY ANGEL.”

Others highlighted her respectful behavior.

“See how she asked before petting the dog? Very mindful, very demure,” one user pointed out. Another joked, “Your dog is just happy he is being petted, he doesn't even know that she is Zendaya.”

While she hasn’t officially confirmed it, fans are speculating that Zendaya is in Budapest to begin filming Dune 3.

The third installment follows the massive success of the first two films in the sci-fi franchise.

Dune earned 10 Oscar nominations and took home six awards, including Best Original Score and Best Cinematography. Dune: Part Two received five Oscar nods and won Best Sound and Best Visual Effects at the 97th Academy Awards.

Dune 3 is set to hit theaters on December 16, 2026. The first two films in the series are currently available for streaming on HBO Max.