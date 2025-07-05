Truth behind Taylor Swift not hosting infamous party this year

Taylor Swift has built a reputation for her annual Fourth of July parties

Taylor Swift skipped on her tradition of hosting her Fourth of July party at her Rhode Island mansion this year.

The 35-year-old pop superstar last threw her infamous party in 2023 while she was on break from Eras Tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker missed 2024 because she was performing in Europe, however, now that the day rolled around this year, she missed it once again and the reason is revealed.

While Swift herself has not commented on the matter, it seems to align with recent statements made by insiders close to the songstress.

The 14-times-Grammy winner has tried spending most of her downtime with boyfriend Travis Kelce as he is also in his offseason.

A source recently told People Magazine, It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways. They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

The insider added, “Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together. They’ve been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen."

However, this year’s Fourth of July party would’ve been different for Swift as her former friend Blake Lively was always invited to these events. With the estrangement between the two, the Lover singer would likely have skipped on that invite and garnered attention with the move.