Jennifer Lopez's new song sparks speculation about Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez treated 30 of her biggest fans to an exclusive listening party in Los Angeles, where she debuted six new unreleased songs, including the emotional ballad Wreckage of You.

The song's lyrics, which include "I'm stronger after the wreckage of you," have been interpreted by many as a reference to her recent split from Ben Affleck.

According to attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera, Lopez revealed that she wrote Wreckage of You during a particularly tough period in her life.

"She mentioned how last year was a very difficult time for her both personally and professionally," Rivera told Us Weekly. "She had to cancel her tour and really focus on herself."

Lopez's decision to cancel her tour came amid rumours of a marital crisis with Affleck, whom she filed for divorce from in August 2024.

Wreckage of You is a powerful ballad that conveys the message of emerging stronger from a difficult relationship. While the song doesn't mention Affleck directly, the interpretation is clear to many.

The song is part of Lopez's upcoming world tour, which kicks off on July 8, 2025. In addition to Wreckage of You, Lopez shared five other new songs with a more lively and festive tone, including Up All Night, Regular, Free, Save Me Tonight, and Birthday.

As a token of appreciation, Lopez gifted each attendee a pair of tickets to her highly anticipated Up All Night Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve, along with swag bags containing T-shirts, signed posters, and JLo Beauty products.

Rivera couldn't contain his excitement, posting an Instagram snap of the gift and writing, "I'm still in shock, @jlo just gave us all a pair of tickets to her #UpAllNight Las Vegas residency on New Years Eve! O-M-G. Thank You!!!!!"