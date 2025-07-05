Disgraced rappers Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Kanye West to collaborate on ‘song’

Kanye West and Sean “Diddy” Combs collaborating on song together

Kanye West and Sean “Diddy” Combs might soon team up for a new musical collaboration.

A source close to West told Page Six that a joint track or even a full album could be on the way, marking a bold move from two of music’s most controversial figures.

“Be on the lookout for the song,” the insider shared, noting that West, now known as Ye, is one of the few artists who would take the risk of working with Combs right now.

“Ye is brave enough to touch a hot [rod like] Diddy right now. I don’t think any other artists would.”

While Diddy was recently found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and acquitted on other charges, the idea of turning to music seems to be part of a comeback-path.

“Music was a salvation for him, Diddy, like it was for Ye. Diddy’s looking to make amends. I think a song would be the best way to communicate a change,” the source added.

Their collaboration may already be in motion.

Back in March, West previewed a track featuring Combs, who at the time was being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ahead of his federal trial.

The snippet included audio from a phone call between the two, during which Combs told West, “You be careful out there ’cause they definitely trying to end us.”

“They can’t do it and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s–t and get next to you,” Combs said, referring to his legal troubles.

According to another source close to Combs, he hadn’t realized the call was being recorded and believed West was simply checking in about his children.

Still, the interaction has sparked interest in what the two longtime icons might be cooking up next.

For now, nothing is officially announced, but given their shared history of musical reinvention and public controversy, a Ye-Diddy project could be one of the most headline-grabbing collaborations of the year.