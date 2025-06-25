Sabrina Carpenter fans react to Offset collaboration rumours

Sabrina Carpenter fans are urging Offset to Please Please Please stay away from her in the wake of his shocking admission about the former disney star.

The Migos rapper recently appeared in a video with magician Anna DeGuzman, where she revealed that the Espresso hitmaker is his celebrity crush.

"Artistically, I feel like she’s got it all together," said the 33-year-old, praising the Girl Meets World star.

However, not all fans were thrilled with the revelation. While some speculated that the clip might be a PR move ahead of a possible collaboration between the two artists, others weren’t having it and flooded the comments section of the post, voicing their concerns.

"Lmao this press for a collab or something? They must be doing a song together," a user wrote.

Many weren’t amused with one seemingly exclaiming in all caps, "LEAVE SABRINA ALONE."

"Keep Sabrina Carpenter far away from that man," added another.

A third chimed in saying, "Ruuuun, Sabrina, ruuuun," followed by a fourth, who tagged the Short n Sweet maker directly, saying , "@sabrinacarpenter STAY AWAY FROM THIS MAN."

The backlash largely stems from Offset’s tumultuous relationship with his former wife Cardi B.

The two, who share three children, have been embroiled in public drama for years with Cardi filed for divorce from Offset again last year and is currently romantically involved with NFL star Stefon Diggs