Machine Gun Kelly opens up about choosing baby’s name with Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter has an interesting story behind her name

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox thought long and hard before naming their daughter, Saga.

The 35-year-old singer revealed that the birth of his baby meant all the more for the former couple because of the struggles they endured along the way.

When it came to naming their child, Saga came to mind because, “I think her journey — the five years of her culmination of coming, disappearing, coming back again, disappearing, coming back again. She is an epic story. That’s what saga means,” MGK said on the Today show on Friday, June 20.

The two-month-old Saga Blade Fox-Baker was born after Fox suffered a “very difficult” miscarriage during their relationship.

Explaining the name, the Emo Girl hitmaker added, “That’s the Nordic goddess of storytelling. So, she has a storytelling future ahead of her.”

The parents kept their baby’s name hidden until Kelly revealed it in a social media post on Tuesday, June 17, with a clip of him playing music on a ukulele for his daughter.

“Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” he wrote in the caption, without revealing the baby’s face.