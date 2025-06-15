Ice-T opens up about working with Sabrina Carpenter on Law & Order

Ice-T has recently opened up about working with Sabrina Carpenter in Law & Order: SVU.

While celebrating National Iced Tea Day with Raising Cane’s, the rapper and actor told US Weekly, “My daughter, Chanel likes Carpenter.”

Ice-T revealed that Sabrina was on Law & Order when she was a kid, as he mentioned, “I actually did scenes with her.”

For the unversed, Sabrina reportedly made her acting debut on SVU season 12, portraying a young victim of child pornography.

Interesting, he spilled to US that he remembered “nothing” about Sabrina’s cameo.

“I didn’t know who she was, but now they’re like, ‘You don’t know you were in a scene with Sabrina?’ I’m like, ‘OK, cool. Got it, got it, got it,’” explained the 67-year-old.

The rapper said, “But now, she’s a superstar… Obviously, she was a great actress.”

“Kevin Hart said it best, whenever he’s asked about his kids, how they feel about him being in any movies, he’s like, ‘They don’t care now. You bring a TikTokker in here, they lose their mind,” pointed out Ice-T.

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper and actor, who shares one kid with wife Coco Austin, noted that he won’t be able to play “cool dad” much longer.

“I don’t have any ins in her world,” he quipped.

Ice-T added, “All my ins are already her uncles and aunts. I think we took her to see Olivia Rodrigo. She likes her and she likes Billie Eilish.”