Jin leaves BTS ARMY in disbelief with shocking confession

Self-proclaimed "Worldwide Handsome" Jin named the BTS member with the ultimate rizz and it’s not him.

During the latest episode of Buzzfeed’s The Puppy Interview the 31-year-old K-pop icon was asked if he thinks he has "rizz". His reply left fans both amused and stunned.

"I feel like i barely have any charisma. I’m probably last place out of all the members," Jin humbly downplayed his own charisma.

He then complimented his fellow BTS members, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V, and Suga, adding, "My members are scarily rizzy."

When asked to rate each BTS member’s rizz, the Running Wild singer didn’t hesitate to name BTS leader RM as the one with the most rizz before noting "but then again, everyone’s overflowing with charisma in their own way."

While the Happy maker made his casual confession with modesty fans weren’t about to let his self-deprecating comment slide.

"Jin saying he doesn't have rizz is going to keep me up at night," a fan wrote in the comment section of the YouTube video posted on Wednesday, June 11.

"The biggest lie of 2025. That man got nothing but rizz....he's just too humble not to realize or notice it.." another added.

A third chimed in with high praise, "he's just being humble even he knows that like jin you're the rizz master."

The eldest member of BTS is known not only for his vocal talent but also for his grounded personality. Jin often brush off compliments and fame with playful humility.