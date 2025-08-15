Kylie Kelce reacts to Taylor Swift smashing her 'New Heights' record

Taylor Swift breaks Kylie Kelce major podcast record

Taylor Swift came and like every single time, she conquered!

The Wildest Dream singer appeared on New Heights podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce, and broke the internet.

Her buying back her masters, caring for her father Scott Swift after the quintuple bypass heart surgery, dating with NFL star and so many more personal details got uncovered on the podcast.

As the massive fanbase tuned in to the episode, the 14-time Grammy winner surpassed Kylie Kelce as the most ‘record-holder for the most-watched’ interview on New Heights.

The 33-year-old shared her views about the recent development.

Kylie gave her views during Thursday, August 14, episode of her own podcast, Not Gonna Lie, jokingly mentioned that it ‘felt weird’ to even mention ‘the other podcast’ by name.

She also addressed that she no longer holds the title as it is now taken by Swift, adding "There's no way it's even close and I love that for me."

Throughout being supportive of the 35-year-old, Kylie quipped, "It is very entertaining to watch the internet break," Kylie joked. "It's just crumbling apart. And I love it."

For the unversed, Taylor also took the opportunity to announce the arrival of her next album The Life of a Showgirl which is slated to release on October 3, 2025.