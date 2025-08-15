Real reason behind Timothee Chalamet’s 40-day separation with Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has recently sparked breakup rumours after she is not spotted with her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet for 40 days.

According to a report by Daily Mail, a source shared why the couple are living away from each other as they were seen together earlier in July in France for a yacht vacation.

“Timothee is busy making a movie and the schedule is grueling because he is in so many scenes, he is the star,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet, “So, he has to be very focused and together to do his best work.”

Kylie, on the other hand, is giving him all the support he needs, mentioned an insider.

“She helps him out as much as she can, like give him space to work and have her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast,” pointed out an insider.

The source also noted that Kylie is a “good girlfriend” to Timothee.

“She is always there and wants him to be happy, and if that means he has to be overseas for a few months, she is OK with it, she will wait,” explained an insider.

The source further said that Kylie “secretly jets off to see him when she can”.

“Of course, she misses her man and her heart hurts when he is not near, but she makes it work,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Kylie was spotted having fun with friends like Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and sister Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles.

Timothee is currently busy filming his next project, Dune: Messiah, in Hungary.