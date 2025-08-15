Princess Andre refuses to take sides as Peter, Katie's feud escalates

Princess Andre is showing a positive approach amid her parents Peter Andre and Katie Price's ongoing feud, after her father reacted to Katie in a bombshell statement, accusing her of peddling 'baseless lies' over the last 16 years.

The rising star,18, previously opened up about the mental stress she experienced following her parents' tumultuous divorce in her new ITV2 reality series The Princess Diaries.

She revealed that she 'could not go to our dad' after he parted ways with Katie, due to their strained relationship.

Following Peter's melt down in a blistering statement about his ex wife, Princess has insisted that their fallout 'does not affect' her.

Taking to Snapchat on Friday, Princess took part in a fan Q&A where she was asked: 'Does it affect you even now when your mum and dad don't get on?'

Princess responded:'To be honest it does not affect m. At the end of the day, they broke up when I was two years old so I don't even have any memory of them being together.'

Over the top of the clip, Princess wrote: 'I love my mum and dad and that's all that matters.'

On Thursday, Peter, 52, had shared a statement accusing Katie of making 'baseless lies' over the last 16 years.

Within just three hours, Claire Powell, took to Instagram to post a cryptic message that read: 'The most dangerous anger comes from someone with a good heart. They hold it in, stay calm, and forgive, until one day, they can't any more. Do not push a good person too far.'

For context, Claire Powell, is the founder of The Can Group management agency, had previously managed both Katie and Peter, helping them earn millions.