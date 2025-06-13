Eric Dane tears up in first interview since ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane moved to tears in recent emotional interview, the first after his amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in April.

The famed Dr. McSteamy from Grey's Anatomy talked about his medical condition during his interview with Good Morning America.

The actor said in the teaser released on Thursday, June 12, in a somber tone, “I wake up every day and I’m immediately reminded that this is happening.”

The host Diane Sawyer summed up his mental condition, "It's not a dream", which the 52-year-old repeated shaking his head.

The Euphoria star lamented, "I don’t think this is the end of my story. I don’t feel like this is the end of me."

The journalist Swayer asked him with reference to the time he got to know about his medical condition the first time, “Who was your first call?”

However, the actor overwhelmed with emotions, lowered his head holding back his tears unable to give an answer.

The complete interview of the Ellen Pompeo's former costar will on air Monday, June 16.

For the unversed, The Last Ship star gave the startling news to his fans that he had been diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease just a few weeks after he called off his divorce from his wife Rebecca Gayheart.

Dane expressed his gratitude while talking to People about the tumultuous time he was going through, “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

It was also shared much to fans' bittersweet emotional state that he would reprise his role as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria season 3.