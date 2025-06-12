Shakira opens up about early struggles with self-confidence

Shakira details her early career struggles with self-confidence

Shakira opens up about her early career struggles with self-confidence, which led her to rely heavily on makeup.

During an exclusive Beauty Then & Now segment of her haircare line, the superstar didn’t hesitate to reflect on her ‘lack’ of confidence at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2000.

She said, “Back then, when I was younger, I think I took even more time to get ready. I think the lack of experience, probably and the lack of confidence made me wear a lot more makeup, and be extra concerned.”

However, she noted that with time, people tend to grow more confident in their own skin, a lesson she learned first-hand.

The singer further went on to add, “And now…I’m a little more confident.”

In addition, Shakira also shed light on her performances as she usually prefers to feel as natural as possible on stage, discarding wigs and super extra high heels.

She noted, “When it comes to beauty and when it comes to performing, I need to feel as natural as possible.”

For the unversed, the Colombian singer-songwriter is currently gearing up for her performance in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, June 13.