Holly Willoughby becomes part of 'powerful' project that connects with many

Holly Willoughby has opened up about her dyslexia journey in a groundbreaking documentary.

The former This Morning host, 44, once admitted feeling 'shameful' over her long-standing struggles with spelling.

She has now shed more light on her school experiences with the learning difficulty in the Channel 4 documentary Jamie's Dyslexia Revolution, which aired on Monday.

Holly was among several participants who contributed to the project. Like fellow participant Jamie Laing, Holly appeared briefly through video messages featured in the documentary.

'I definitely was terrible at spelling.' She continued by sharing with viewers: 'I knew that because in spelling tests I'd always get really poor results.'

Holly also reflected on how dyslexia continued to influence her after finishing school.

'When you then write yourself off at school as being 'non-academic,' that does shape your future somewhat.'

Following the documentary's release, Holly reacted to social media post shared by Jamie, in which he reflected on the audience's response to the project.

Holly reposted his message on her Instagram Story, writing in the caption: 'Well done Jamie such an important documentary! Just the beginning of this conversation.'

It comes after the reports surfaced online that Holly may join forces with her her producer husband Dan Baldwin for her TV comeback.

According to The Sun, one potential opportunity lies in the upcoming revival of the iconic show Record Breakers. The project is currently being developed by her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, 50.