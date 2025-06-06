Dakota Johnson gives first interview after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson stays mum on Chris Martin breakup in first interview parting ways

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson recently broke up after years of engagement but the actress is seemingly not ready to talk about it.

The 35-year-old actress gave her first interview after the news about her split with the Coldplay frontman broke out – but she refrained from discussing it during the show.

The 50 Shades of Grey star stayed mum about splitting with her fiancé on her appearance at the Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, June 6.

After the news of their breakup, an insider told People Magazine, “It feels final this time,” after the couple has been on and off again for the last eight years.

The last time Johnson and Martin appeared together was in January this year.

The Materialists actress has largely kept her romantic life private but she previously opened up about seeing Martin perform at the stage, saying, “I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it. I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my most favorite being do his most favorite thing.”

Johnson also had a close bond with Martin's kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, as she said in a previous interview, “I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart.”