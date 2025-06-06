Taylor Swift name-dropped in commentary of ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ episode

Taylor Swift referenced in 'Welcome to Wrexham' episode

Taylor Swift’s name came up during the Thursday, June 5 episode of Welcome to Wrexham, in a surprising moment while Wrexham AFC was facing off against rivals Birmingham, a team co-owned by Tom Brady.

The match, which was filmed back in January, took a turn as Wrexham began to lose their edge, prompting one of the club’s announcers to lighten the mood with a pop culture reference.

“Ruby slippers invoking the spirit of the patron saint of lost causes, Taylor Swift, and saying shake it off, Reds,” the announcer said during the broadcast.

“You’ve got plenty of time.”

The game eventually ended in a draw, but the moment stood out to viewers, especially with Swift being referenced in such a spirited way.

This isn't the first time Taylor Swift has been name-dropped on the show.

In season 3, Ryan Reynolds joked about trying to “lure” her to Wales to support the team he co-owns with Rob McElhenney. Thursday’s reference, however, comes at a time when Swift is being linked to off-field drama connected to Reynolds’ wife, Blake Lively.

Swift has found herself unexpectedly mentioned in the ongoing legal dispute involving Lively and It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni.

Last month, Swift was issued a subpoena in the case.

“Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film,” her rep said in a statement to Us Weekly.

“She did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

Though one of her songs, My Tears Ricochet, was used in the film’s trailer, that was the extent of her connection to the project.

The statement concluded, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did. This document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

In late May, Us Weekly confirmed that the subpoena had been dropped.

Even so, the situation has reportedly placed a strain on Swift’s relationship with Lively. “Taylor and Blake have talked, but it’s strained,” a source told Us in a May cover story. “Their friendship is not what it used to be.”