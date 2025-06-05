Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce slowly return to spotlight

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen enjoying a romantic dinner date at Buccan restaurant in Palm Beach on Wednesday night.

A video shared on X showed the couple holding hands while leaving the upscale eatery and making their way to a waiting SUV.

Swift, 35, looked stunning in a black minidress, styling her hair up into a bun and wearing a bold red lip. Kelce, also 35, coordinated with the pop star, sporting a black shirt with black-and-white checkered pants. At one point, he waved at onlookers on the sidewalk, while Swift flashed a bright smile.

Photos taken inside the restaurant showed the A-list couple in good spirits, chatting and laughing together while looking over the menu.

This dinner date comes after Swift announced last week that she purchased the masters for her first six studio albums.

"I've been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found that this is really happening. I really get to say those words," Swift gushed in a letter on her website. "All of the music I've ever made … now belongs… to me."

The couple has been slowly making their way back into the spotlight after retreating following the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2025 Super Bowl.

They recently resurfaced for a Mother's Day outing with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in Philadelphia and a date night at Harry's in West Palm Beach, Fla.

It's worth noting that the couple's relationship has faced some challenges lately, with reports suggesting that their busy schedules and differing priorities may have put a strain on their relationship.

However, insiders close to the couple say that Swift is trying to "go with the flow" and enjoy her time with Kelce, rather than worrying about public perception.