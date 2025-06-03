What is Shiloh Jolie’s new name after dropping Pitt as last name?

Shiloh Jolie now goes by new name after dropping last name Pitt

Shiloh, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles this week and surprised many with what appears to be a new name.

The 19-year-old was spotted on Thursday, May 29, attending a dinner event celebrating fashion designer Isabel Marant’s new collaboration with Net-A-Porter, as reported by Variety.

Shiloh was there in a creative role, serving as the choreographer for singer Luella’s live performance of her latest single, Naïve.

What caught extra attention was the name used for her in the press materials, "Shi Joli."

It’s the latest development in a series of changes the teen has made regarding her identity. Last year, PEOPLE confirmed that a legal ruling allowed her to go by Shiloh Jolie, dropping “Pitt” from her surname. She reportedly filed to make the change on her 18th birthday in May 2024.

Shiloh isn’t the only one among her siblings choosing to go by a different name.

Vivienne, her 16-year-old sister, who worked alongside their mother as a producer on the Broadway musical The Outsiders, was listed in the Playbill simply as “Vivienne Jolie.”

While it’s unclear whether Vivienne has legally updated her name, the change was noticeable.

Their older sister, Zahara, 20, also introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” during a formal ceremony when she joined the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College last November.

Angelina Jolie, 49, and Brad Pitt, 61, share six children in total.

Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The family has been in the public eye since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 and requested sole physical custody, with reports over the years suggesting ongoing tensions between Pitt and the children.