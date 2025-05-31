Cardi B slips third baby name during bombshell Offset divorce rant

Cardi B has finally revealed the name of her third baby with estranged husband Offset amid an explosive divorce rant.

On Friday, May 30, during a heated confession on X Spaces, the Bitter songstress accused Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, of barely spending time with their eight-month-old daughter.

Amid her rage, the I Like It rapper accidentally dropped the baby’s name, which had been kept a mystery since her birth.

Cardi B, whose full name is Belcalis Marlenis, revealed the name of her and her former partner’s newest addition, Blossom, whom they welcomed in September 2024.

"Kiari is allowed to see my kids. There is not one day that he's not allowed to see my kids. He stood up my kids three times. He has seen Blossom only like five times," the infuriated mother of three lamented.

"You talk to the kids almost every single day. I allow you to talk to the kids every single day. If I allow you talk to the kids, why would I not allow you to see the kids?" she continued in her rant. "I want my daughter to feel the love of her dad."

Cardi B even disclosed that the last time Offset physically spent time with their kids was in March.