'Scream 7': Writer explains why Neve Campbell is returning for upcoming sequel

Neve Campbell played Sidney Prescott in all 'Scream' films except for sixth part

Neve Campbell has been a vital part of the globally acclaimed Scream franchise.

Except for the sixth sequel, the 51-year-old Canadian actress has featured in all movies.

After quitting from the 2023 flick due to a row over her pay, Neve is once again returning to reprise her role as the protagonist, Sydney Prescott.

Writer Guy Busick has finally opened why Sydney is back for Scream 7.

Busick stated, "I don’t want to give anything away about the reason ['Scream 7'] had to be a Sidney movie because there’s a really cool reason.”

"In all these movies, you have to ask, ‘Why now? What is the thing ‘Scream’ is commenting on now?”

The screenwriter added that there is a very significant reason of bringing her back and they were all happy when they finally realized the character’s need in the new movie.

In conversation with ComicBook.com, he said, "There is a really specific reason why Sidney is in this movie. I will say there is a reason, and we were happy with it when we cracked it.”

"We went to Neve Campbell and said, ‘This is why. This is why Sidney now.’ Neve was like, ‘Oh, I get that.’ I pitched Kevin this first, too.”

The upcoming horror slasher is going to reunite Campbell with Courtney Cox. Meanwhile, it will also feature Matthew Lillard, Mckenna Grace and Mason Gooding.