Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner turn up heat with PDA-packed courtside date

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner seemed a little too distracted by each other during their latest courtside outing.

The two, who made their red-carpet debut as a couple in Rome at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards, were so into each other during the public date at the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers playoff game on Thursday night that they didn’t care much about what was happening on the court.

Clad in colour-coordinated outfits, the Dune star and the Khy founder were captured making out while sitting in the front row seats at Madison Square Garden.

A spectator recorded the Oscar-nominated actor leaning into the Kardashians star with his arm wrapped around her.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 27, softly touched the A Complete Unknown actor’s chin. The two took a brief pause to exchange a few words before continuing their heavy PDA session.

At Game 5 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opted her signature courtside look: a white crop top paired with black leather pants.

She coordinated with her boyfriend by wearing a bold orange leather jacket adorned white trim and zipper detailing.

Chalamet, 29, matched the vibe in a bomber-style orange-and-blue jacket, which he paired with a black tank top, dark jeans, and a silver chain.

The lovebirds were seated next to Ben Stiller, Miles and Keleigh Teller.