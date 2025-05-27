Hoda Kotb to appear on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show before replacing host: Report

Hoda Kotb and Kelly Clarkson

Hoda Kotb recently recorded an interview with Kelly Clarkson, sparking speculation that she could be in line to replace the singer on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

However, Page Six has learned that Kotb was simply a guest on the show to talk about her new self-titled wellness brand, not to take over the daytime slot.

Although the interview hasn’t aired yet, and it’s unclear if the rumors will be addressed during the episode, multiple sources have confirmed that Kotb is not being considered as Clarkson’s replacement.

Instead, she’s currently focused on launching her new brand, with a major launch party planned in New York City on May 28.

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about Clarkson’s future with the show.

There’s been ongoing talk that she may be looking to leave both the program and New York City. Still, a source shared last week that there’s optimism within Clarkson’s team that she might agree to stay on for at least two more years.

NBC executives are reportedly “very pleased” with the possibility, noting they’re “very fond” of both Clarkson and her show.

Despite the optimism, others at the network aren’t so sure.

One NBC insider told Page Six that her return isn’t guaranteed, while the Daily Mail reported on Monday that some staffers are feeling anxious about their job security.

“Not feeling too stable,” an anonymous staff member reportedly said. “She could bolt at any time. Where does that leave me?”

According to the same report, a producer close to the show said, “Everyone loves Kelly,” and called her “a wonderful person,” but added, “Maybe Hoda would be a better boss. I know she’s universally beloved and respected by her former co-workers. Maybe she would be good. She sure would be a lot more stable than what we’ve been going through.”

“If Hoda wants to do it, it could be win-win for everyone,” the insider added.

Concerns around Clarkson’s future have been growing since March, when she was absent from her show for more than two weeks without any explanation.

At the time, TMZ reported that she was “completely fine” and had been “dealing with a personal matter that does not directly involve her.” The source emphasized that the issue was not “a cause for alarm.”

As fans and staff await clarity, one thing is certain, both Clarkson and Kotb are navigating major transitions — and the future of The Kelly Clarkson Show remains up in the air.