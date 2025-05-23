Britney Spears' in-flight antics trigger emergency landing

Britney Spears’ latest jet drama rekindles safety concerns.

Britney Spears is once again making headlines, this time for a high-flying incident that’s raising fresh concerns about the pop star’s behaviour.

The 43-year-old singer reportedly caused a stir aboard a JSX private jet flying from Cabo San Lucas to Los Angeles on Thursday, when she began drinking mid-flight and lit up a cigarette despite a strict no-smoking policy.

According to TMZ, flight attendants were alarmed by the unexpected move and quickly instructed the Toxic singer to extinguish the cigarette.

Spears reportedly complied, but her behaviour was described as "difficult" throughout the journey.

Upon landing at LAX, Spears was met by authorities and issued a warning about her conduct, though she was ultimately allowed to leave without further incident.

A spokesperson for JSX, the air carrier operating the flight, told DailyMail.com, "We have no comment regarding the alleged events described."

This isn't the first time Britney’s behavior on planes has caused alarm. Back in December 2024, she was spotted boarding a flight with a grill lighter in hand while heading off to celebrate her birthday.

Photos from the trip showed Spears even holding the device to her mouth as she chatted with her entourage though her intentions with the lighter remain unclear.

Though standard cigarette lighters are typically allowed on private jets, grill lighters their torch-like flame are strictly prohibited under TSA rules.

Fans may recall this isn’t Britney’s first brush with fire-related mishaps.

In 2020, she famously burned down her home gym in an accident involving two candles.

And earlier this year, she admitted to singeing off her eyebrows and eyelashes while trying to light her bedroom fireplace.