Taylor Swift to drop new bombshell against Kanye West in ‘Rep (TV)’: report

Taylor Swift’s plans to unleash new details of Kanye West feud revealed

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have been embroiled in a years-long controversy, which is making waves again ahead of her Reputation re-release.

The pop superstar, 35 and rapper, 46, are reportedly about to take a new turn in the longstanding feud as Swift gears up to release Reputation (Taylor’s Version), as reported by The Celeb Post.

Although, Swift’s 2017 album touched upon the quarrel she had with West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, the re-recording is reportedly set to reveal new details that have been hidden until now.

The feud between Kardashian and Swift could take a new form as the reality star has now divorced West.

The original Reputation album came out of the feud Swift had with Kardashian and West.

"With the release of Reputation’s first single, Look What You Made Me Do, Taylor addressed the propagation of her negative brand image as she famously said: “I'm sorry, the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now/ Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead!.”

The upcoming re-recording could also potentially serve as a re-building of image for Swift as she has found herself caught up in Blake Lively's legal drama this year, as well as a new case against West.

Previously, the Carnival rapper released music video for his song Famous from the album The Life of Pablo which featured a wax figure of Taylor lying with him in bed, which he claimed he got permission for, from Swift herself.

Although Swift denied that ever happened, Kardashian supported her then-husband in the controversy, putting an end to her friendship with the Anti-Hero hitmaker.

In her album, the 14-time-Grammy winner took a dig at Kardashian, as she sang, “There I was, giving you a second chance/ But you stabbed me in the back while shakin' my hand,” in This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.

With Reputation (Taylor's Version) speculated to drop soon, it would be interesting to see if Swift reveals more details into their feud, in the much-anticipated vault tracks.