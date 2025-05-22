Prince William's decision on Andrew daughters to change monarchy forever

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie set to become 'full-time royals' under William's reign

Prince William has made plans for his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, regarding their roles in the monarchy during his reign.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, who are also cousins of William and Harry, are reportedly being greenlighted by the King and the future monarch to prepare for their possible roles as working royals.

The Princesses of York, who inherited their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth's deep sense of duty, have been expanding their charitable work whilst maintaining their status as non-working royals who receive no taxpayer funding.

Eugenie, 35, also joined her cousin Prince William at Buckingham Palace's first garden party of the season on Tuesday. This marked the second consecutive year that the heir to the throne has invited his cousins to greet guests with him at a palace garden party.

However, Beatrice only missed the event to attend the Matrix Awards in New York for women in communications.

The royal sisters' recent moves and William's trust on them suggest they are preparing for more prominent roles within the monarchy following Harry and Meghan's departure in 2020.

"Although Prince William still believes in a 'slimmed-down monarchy', he is increasingly aware of the hard work of his extended family," a courtier told the Mail.

During Queen Elizabeth's reign, she relied heavily on her cousins' support. Beatrice and Eugenie might eventually become full-time royals under William's reign.

Andrew won't return to public engagements, royal commentator Richard Eden believes the Duke of York's daughters taking on greater responsibilities would "benefit the monarchy".