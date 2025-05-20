'It – Welcome to Derry' trailer: Bill Skarsgård returns as 'Pennywise' for prequel series

HBO Max drop first official trailer of 'It' prequel drama

Based on Stephan King’s horror novel It - Welcome to Derry is coming to entertain audience with its captivating storyline.

The forthcoming show is going to serve as the prequel series to the 2017 film, directed by Andrés Muschietti.

It revolves around seven helpless and bullied children, who are forced to face their worst nightmares when 'Pennywise' the clown reappears in town.

The petrifying and chilling shape-shifting clown played by the Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård, left a deep impact on the viewers.

His performance actually gave movie lovers chills and goosebumps.

After reprising his role in two movies, the 34-year-old is returning to portray the terrifying character once again in the upcoming show.

HBO Max shared the first glimpse of Welcome to Derry, highlighting the origin of Pennywise.

“Get ready to go back to where IT all began… #ITWelcometoDerry is coming this fall to HBO Max.”

Besides Bill, the horror show will also feature Jake Gosden, Madeleine Stowe, Chris Chalk, Taylor Paige and others.

The series is developed by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs, who were also involved in the making of the It films.