King Charles assigns important task to Princess Eugenie with new position

Princess Eugenie receives meaningful new role from King Charles

Princess Eugenie is set to take on an important role on for King Charles just days after sister Princess Beatrice stepped up for the monarch.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson will be mentoring young creatives, chosen by the King himself, to promote meaningful change in the future.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Eugenie met with 35 “changemakers” last week, including milliner Barnaby Horn, painter Jo Rance and knitwear designer Marie Bruhat, as they set to act as ambassadors for The King’s Foundation.

The group also includes a composer, an architect, several climate activists and a sustainable florist. On Thursday, they all gathered for the first time at the Garrison Chapel, the charity’s central London base.

Eugenie is the director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Mayfair and she will be using her experience in the art to inspire and elevate the work of the aspiring young talents.

“As a woman in her 73rd year, I’d like to think this is the generation that will carry this on,” chairman of the board for The King’s Foundation, Dame Ann Limb, she said of their work. “And the King will want that. What struck me was the diversity of skills and talents, and the scale of their ambition, which was quite breath-taking in its boldness.”

The update comes just days after Eugenie’s elder sister attended a charity event with the King and Queen Camilla for the conservation of the wildlife. While Beatrice didn’t pose with the monarchs her presence was a show of support for the cause that's important to them.