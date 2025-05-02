Taylor Swift faces tough challenge in ‘Reputation’ re-release

Taylor Swift lands in trouble ahead of ‘Reputation’ re-release

Taylor Swift might be re-releasing Reputation a lot earlier than expected because of a new update.

The 35-year-old pop superstar is supposedly running against the clock to release the re-recording of her 2017 album with the given deadline before her trademark expires.

The 14-time-Grammy winner’s legal time has reportedly filed the final trademark registration extension for Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

What the new filing means, is that Swift needs to use the album title for commercial purposes by August 16, 2025, to continue owning the rights to the name. This would ultimately lead Swift to release the album by October 2025 at most.

The Eras Tour performer would need to refile the application from the start if she fails to use it by October.

Swifties would be eager to learn the update since the Anti-Hero hitmaker has been teasing the re-release for at least a year.

Fans believed that the End Game songstress would announce the album at the last show of her record-breaking tour, but that theory did not come true.

However, Swift has teased that her next release might be this very album with a new Reputation-themed bodysuit during the tour, as well as including teasers from Delicate (Taylor's Version) and Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version) in Prime Video's Wilderness and The Summer I Turned Pretty.