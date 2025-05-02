BTS at risk of being left behind by BigHit’s ‘next-generation’ creators?

BTS is temporarily out of the spotlight due to their mandatory military hiatus, however, it seems that upon their return, the septet might face tough competition from HYBE’s next-gen stars.

The powerhouse behind some of the world’s biggest K-pop bands, including BTS and Tomorrow X Together (TXT), South Korean record label BigHit, a subsidiary of HYBE, announced they are launching a new boy band.

The new group is set to make its debut in the third quarter of 2025, ahead of the BTS reunion following the completion of their military services.

Not even revealing the name, number of members, genre or lineup, BTS’ agency teased the new group as "a next-generation creator crew that will express themselves in an entirely new way."

According to a South Korean news outlet, Soompi, the statement continued, "Starting last year, the members (of the new group) proved their creative abilities by contributing to the production of music and performances by senior HYBE artists."

While the new group remains shrouded in mystery with a revenue-generating record, it is unknown what the septet may face following their highly anticipated reunion:



"A next-generation creator crew" might became an instant fan favorite, stealing the spotlight from BTS or simply be another addition to the ever-expanding K-pop realm.

All BTS members—Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V (Taehyung)—are expected to resume their musical careers after completing their mandatory military service in July this year.

Although Jin and J-Hope have already returned and begun their solo projects, fans are eagerly awaiting the full OT7 comeback and the long-hoped announcement of a world tour.