Rosa Salazar leaves ‘Einstein’ because of series’ delay by CBS

Rosa Salazar exits ‘Einstein’

It looks like CBS’ upcoming drama Einstein just got a little less star-powered. Rosa Salazar, who was set to co-lead the series alongside Criminal Minds alum Matthew Gray Gubler, has officially exited the project.

And no, there wasn’t any on-set drama—just a case of production delays clashing with scheduling realities.

According to Variety, the actress requested to be released from her option after learning that the series would be pushed from its original 2025-2026 debut to the 2026-2027 television season.

Everyone involved agreed to let her go, making it a smooth and respectful exit.

Salazar was cast as Veronica “Ronni” Paris, a sharp, no-nonsense detective inspector with the New Jersey State Police, driven into law enforcement after the tragic loss of her husband.

She was set to square off—professionally speaking—with Gubler’s character, Lewis Einstein, a genius-slash-troublemaker who happens to be the great-grandson of the Albert Einstein.

According to the show’s official logline, Lewis is “irreverent and misguided,” more comfortable skipping class than lecturing in it, and finds himself helping solve police cases after landing in some legal hot water.

Einstein is the idea of Andy Breckman, with direction from Randy Zisk. Both serve as executive producers, alongside Tariq Jalil, Rose Hughes, Rodrigo Herrera Ibarguengoytia, and Laura Beetz for Seven One Studios International.

CBS Studios is producing the show, which is an adaptation of a German TV movie from 2015 that later grew into a successful three-season series.