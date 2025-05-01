George Clooney’s closeness with JLo can be ‘triggering’ for Amal

George Clooney’s growing bond with Jennifer Lopez doesn’t fit well with lawyer wife Amal Clooney.

A source spilled to RadarOnline.com, “Amal certainly doesn't suspect any hanky-panky, but she's not pleased at how well George and JLo seem to get along.”

It is pertinent to mention that Amal didn’t attend her husband’s opening night on Broadway play, Good Luck and Good Night, on April 3.

Another source revealed that Amal didn’t want to move from Europe to New York but George did it because of his play.

An insider revealed that Amal resented the move, and when George was pressed about her absence from his big debut, he mentioned she was “home with their two twin kids”.

However, JLo did attend the Broadway show and according to an insider, “That sure caught everyone's attention, including Amal's”.

“If Amal had shown up, George and JLo probably wouldn't have reconnected to the degree they did,” explained an insider.

The source said, “Now, Amal has got to be worrying over how much blabbing George did about his marriage to JLo, who knows a thing or two about marital problems herself.”

Reflecting on George’s closeness with JLo, the source noted that the actor “is very needy right now, and JLo was there to listen and lighten things up a little for him”.

“He has long admired her for her toughness and her sense of humour,” mentioned an insider.

However, George’s wife Amal could not handle her husband’s open admiration for JLo.

"It's 'J.Lo this' and 'J.Lo that' from George," said an insider.

The source further said, “What wife is going to appreciate that? He likes being around JLo and may even try to set her up with one of his pals. But Amal is against it. She just doesn't understand his fascination with her.”

Meanwhile, an insider added, “This kind of stuff is triggering for Amal. The last thing she wants is to hear from a former ladies' man how great another woman is.”