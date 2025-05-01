Travis Kelce gets 'down' with Justin Timberlake in new video

Travis Kelce sparks speculation among fans with latest post

Travis Kelce recently thrilled fans with his latest golf video, swaying to a track by Midnight Star.

The 35-year-old, who is also a football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, shared a video on Wednesday, April 30, featuring himself, Justin Timberlake, and Andrew Santino.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kelce reposted a clip of the trio dancing to the Midnight Star’s 1984 track Curious.

In the video, he’s seen holding a golf club and wearing a bucket hat, standing between the pop icon and the comedian.

The American footballer captioned the post, “Vibin out with the homies @cheetosantino @justintimberlake I didn’t know how to end it.”

Originally, the post was shared by the Selfish singer, who jokingly wrote, “We are just @killatrav’s backup dancers now.”

Rushing to the comments section, Kelce added, “The vibes were unmatched!!”

The post quickly gained attention on social media, with fans reminiscing about Kelce’s surprise appearance during Taylor Swifts’s Eras Tour stop in London

One fan jokingly commented, “@killatrav is a certified backup dancer after the Eras Tour.”

Meanwhile, the NFL star and the Lover hitmaker started dating in September 2023.

For the unversed, rumours have circulated about the couple’s separation; however, a source close to the development revealed that they are still dating and choosing to maintain a low profile.