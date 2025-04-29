Miley Cyrus creates scene at airport security in Paris: fans react

Miley Cyrus creates scene at airport security: fans react

Miley Cyrus has recently created a dramatic scene at airport security in Paris.

The Flowers hit-maker took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her stay at the romantic city in a carousel of over 10 photos and videos as she met her ardent fans in Paris,

In one of her brief clips, the singer-songstress was spotted posing for the camera during her security check.

Captioning the post, the Hannah Montana actress wrote, “Let’s go to Paris I don’t care if we get lost in the scene.”

“Thank you for showing me such a beautiful time in Paris. I love you so much. Until next time,” added the 32-year-old.

In the pictures, Miley turned heads in Paris as she decided to go anti-spring this year. The singer was spotted donning sleek black mini dress as well as body-enveloping leather attire.

Not only that, Miley also showed an Eiffel Tower from the room of her hotel that looked beautiful.

The singer finally garnered her fans’ attention who even shared their views in the comment section.

One said, “Yaas to posing in airport security.”

Another remarked, “the TSA serve? No one does it like you.”

“I am so happy you enjoyed Paris… these looks are beautiful,” added a third user.

Meanwhile, the outing came after the singer’s father Billy Ray Cyrus confirmed relationship with Elizabeth Hurley on Easter Sunday.