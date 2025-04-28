John Lithgow reveals why he really chose to join ‘Harry Potter’ series

John Lithgow on facing criticism for ‘Harry Potter’ series

John Lithgow is setting the record straight about why he decided to step into the magical world of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series — and no, it wasn’t about stirring up controversy.

In a candid chat with The Times of London, the beloved actor revealed that the real reason he said yes had a lot more to do with time and life’s big questions than anything happening online.

“Of course, it was a big decision because it’s probably the last major role I’ll play,” Lithgow shared, adding, “It’s an eight-year commitment so I was just thinking about mortality and that this is a very good winding-down role.”

Mortality over magic? Sounds like a pretty grounded approach to signing on to play one of the most legendary characters, Dumbledore, in a franchise beloved around the world.

Still, Lithgow admitted he didn’t see the backlash coming.

After joining the project, he received some unexpected criticism due to the involvement of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, whose comments about the transgender community have been widely condemned.

Lithgow said the first sign of brewing trouble came from a very personal place.

“A very good friend who is the mother of a trans child” sent him a letter titled An Open Letter to John Lithgow: Please Walk Away from Harry Potter, he recalled. “That was the canary in the coal mine,” Lithgow said.

He also pondered why Rowling’s past statements should affect his role in the series, reflecting, “I thought, ‘Why is this a factor at all?’ I wonder how J.K. Rowling has absorbed it. I suppose at a certain point I’ll meet her, and I’m curious to talk to her.”

When asked if all the noise has made him rethink his choice, Lithgow was quick with his answer: “Oh, heavens no.”

Clearly, Lithgow has no plans to trade his wizard robes for second thoughts anytime soon.

It’s worth remembering that back when Rowling’s comments sparked outrage in 2020, Harry Potter film stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint publicly distanced themselves from her views.

Even as HBO’s Harry Potter reboot started to take shape, HBO boss Casey Bloys emphasized that Rowling was “very, very involved in the process selecting the writer and the director,” but her past remarks “haven’t affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff” for the series.