Tom Hardy recalls looking like 'Muppet' in one of the fight scenes of 'Havoc'

'Havoc' is set to release on Netflix on April 25

Venom actor Tom Hardy has spilled insights about shooting his upcoming action film, Havoc.

The new action-packed film carries a lot of intense sequences, which the 47-year-old revealed were quite challenging for him.

During an interview, Tom recalled facing great difficulty in performing one scene in particular. But it was not the technical aspect that created a problem for him, rather it was something else.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star recalled that the 'Medusa fight scene' in the film was really hot, where he almost felt like giving up.

"I was wearing a thermal and a shirt, a wool shirt and a T-shirt. And it was summer."

"Like, after the first 10 minutes of throwing my arms around, I was like, 'I'm not gonna make this. I'm not gonna make the day, Gareth.”

Hardy shared that he asked director Gareth Evans that he wants to cut of the sleeves.

"In the end, I just had the shirt bolero with two buttons, and then the Patagonia fleece over the top of it, and then an ice pack at the back. And then we were good to go! But until that point, I was struggling”, he told in conversation with Radio Times.

The Legend actor opened that towards the end of the fight scene it looked like he was wearing a ‘Muppet suit in the sunlight’,

Evans directorial Havoc is all set to come out on Netflix on April 25.