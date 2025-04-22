Hayden Christensen hints at Darth Vader comeback in ‘Star Wars’ Universe

Hayden Christensen retuning as Darth Vader

Hayden Christensen officially set to return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka Season 2, giving fans even more reason to geek out. During the Star Wars Celebration in Japan, Christensen confirmed he’s stepping back into the boots of the Jedi-turned-Sith once again — and honestly, it sounds like he couldn’t be more thrilled.

“There’s a lot that we could still explore with Vader,” Christensen shared with ComicBook.

“I think from where we left off, after Episode III, and everything that he has to reconcile after he’s trapped in this new version of himself, there’s just a lot of very rich stories that we could still tell.”

Honestly, if there’s anyone who knows the emotional rollercoaster that is Anakin’s journey, it’s him.

Christensen’s love for the character clearly hasn’t faded over the years.

“I’d love to get to continue with it, and so hopefully we’ll get to do more of it,” he added. And honestly, fans everywhere are probably crossing their lightsabers hoping for even more Anakin screen time.

It’s been quite the journey for Christensen, who first took on the role of Anakin in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones back in 2002 and then again in 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.

After a long break, he thrilled audiences once again in 2022 when he returned as Darth Vader for the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, reuniting with Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan for a showdown that had Star Wars lovers buzzing for weeks.

In a separate chat with Complex, Christensen opened up a bit more about what keeps pulling him back into the Star Wars universe.

“I think my understanding of the character is just continuing to grow,” he said. “We’re getting to explore different sides of Anakin, which I’m really enjoying. I’m just enjoying the journey.”

And it sounds like the best is yet to come.

“He’s a very complex character, and there’s a lot going on. But I’m really loving getting to sort of play the more heroic side of the character in the Ahsoka show, and I’m very excited for Season 2,” he added.