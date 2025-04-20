Willie Geist names Taylor Swift as dream interview guest: here’s why

Taylor Swift keeps declining Willie Geist’s interview offers

Willie Geist has been interviewing A-listers for nine years of his journalistic career, but Taylor Swift has still not joined him on a show.

Geist, who hosts Sunday Sitdown Live on Today, revealed that Swift is one of his dream guests but she keeps declining his requests for interviews.

“Taylor Swift‘s always on the list. [She] doesn’t do a lot of interviews. She has great people around her who are very nice and very polite when they decline, and I appreciate that. But I’ll keep asking,” Geist told Us Weekly.

Although the pop superstar has appeared on Today a few times, for a performance at 30 Rockefeller Center in 2010, as well as a discussion with Hoda Kotb and the cast of Cats about the movie musical in 2019, but never on Sunday Today.

Geist went on to share that another musical star on his wish list is Jay-Z. “I would love to sit down with Jay-Z and just talk about his career, but also just the music [and] the culture as it was starting to leak out of New York City into the suburbs and how hip-hop culture became mainstream culture,” he said.

Even after a 9-year-long career in interview, the host shared, “There are always more people, no matter how long you’ve done it. And then, of course, the culture makes new people.”

The list in not ending anytime soon, as he explained, “Timothée Chalamet was not a person anyone knew when we started nine years ago. And now, I would love to interview Timothée Chalamet. So, there’s still a long list of people, for sure.”