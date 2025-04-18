Prince William 'rejects' status quo with bold move defying King Charles

Prince William sent clear message to King Charles about the monarchy's future with power move ahead of ascending to the throne.

For the unversed, the Prince of Wales recently hired Mishcon de Reya, a law firm which represented his late mother Princess Diana during the infamous divorce from Charles.

Daily Mail reported that William parted ways from Harbottle & Lewis, whose lawyers represented the King and royals for decades.

Now, a source told In Touch that the future King is "forging his own path" as his decision to hire a divorce lawyer has nothing to do with his marriage.

William has "already made incremental changes at the palace for when he’s officially in charge," including protocols of extended royal tours and focusing on family life, unlike traditional royals.

The Prince of Wales "has not only made a huge break with royal tradition, but it’s also rather embarrassing for Charles," an insider claimed.

The report revealed that William trusts the new lawyers he hired. Notably, the father-of-three is also "flexing his independence by showing he’s willing to reject the status quo."